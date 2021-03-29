By IGHO OYOYO, ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that Nigerian politicians have a lot to learn and gain from the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The speaker who who made this known in a statement celebrating Tinubu on his 69th birthday, which comes up on March 29, said that the Asiwaju has been living a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu, a former senator and an ex-governor of Lagos State, has made his mark and has his footprints in the sands of time in the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said as a foremost democrat, a progressive at that, Tinubu’s doggedness, determination, resilience and commitment alongside other patriots made it possible for the entrenchment and deepening of democracy in Nigeria.

According to the statement he personally signed, the Speaker noted with delight that Tinubu is one Nigerian that carries everybody along, politically, socially and economically irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion gender or station in life.

“This is a great day once again in the life of a great man and an exemplary leader, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose 69th birthday should be celebrated by all.

“The Jagaban of Borgu kingdom means many positive things to different people. To some, he is an emancipator; to others, he is a great philanthropist. Yet, to some people, Asiwaju is a rallying point, a unifying pillar.

“His democratic credentials are unrivalled. His philanthropic activities transcend borders. To the Asiwaju, life is nothing without touching the lives of people.

“When he served as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, he made his indelible mark and laid the foundation for the development of the state to what it is now.

“Despite his achievements in life, the great Asiwaju does not blow his trumpet and remains unassuming, which is his hallmark.

“For those of us that come from his “school”, we know that he stands for justice and fairness for all. His presence in our political space is more than a blessing to us all. I make bold to say that our current crop of politicians have a lot to learn and gain from the Asiwaju.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to preserve the life of this great man, give him the wisdom and good health to continue with the work of building our nation through various means available to him,” the Speaker said.