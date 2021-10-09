Many Lagosians, especially members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), took to different locations on Friday to catch a glimpse of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who returned to the country Friday night after months of convalescing from a knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

LEADERSHIP checks showed that some residents, who got a wind of Tinubu’s return to the country, headed different directions of the state in order to see Lagos most powerful politician after months absence from the political scene.

Some thronged the party’s secretariat located on Acme Road in Ogba area of Ikeja, while others converged on his late mother’s house located on Sunday Adigun Street in Alausa.

It was also gathered that some top notch politicians went straight to his residence on Bourdillon Street in the highbrow Ikoyi area to welcome Tinubu.

A lady who identified herself as Yemisi told LEADERSHIP that, “We heard our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned back to Nigeria from the UK where he went for medical attention. We the women leaders of APC are here to go and welcome him.’’

A pictorial evidence, however, showed that Tinubu arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Friday night without fanfare that greeted his similar return to the country from medical trip abroad some years ago.

This time around, despite returning to the country quietly, he was received by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and top aides.

Recall that Tinubu’s absence from the public space was a talk town, giving room for various speculations. Thereafter, official confirmation of his health status and location, including subsequent photo shows with his high-profile visitors in London while recuperating, put the speculations to rest even though not without backlashes.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Tinubu Media Office late Friday night announced his arrival to the country, saying he has returned hale and hearty to continue to contribute his quota to “progressive democratic good governance” in the country.

The statement titled, ‘Asiwaju Tinubu Is Back’, reads: “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8. He arrived from London, United Kingdom.

‘’During his trip abroad, he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

‘’Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

“His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

‘’He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.

‘’Asiwaju, first and foremost, would like to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the time to visit him in London to express his wishes for a speedy recovery from the knee operation.

‘’He thanks House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, party leaders, members of Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and indeed many others who called on him in London to wish him well.

‘’He is also not forgetting others who would have loved to visit him but couldn’t make it and his numerous friends, associates, supporters and well wishers who have been with him in prayers and supplications to Allah.’’