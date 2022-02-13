The new national media coordinator for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 31-year old Borno youth, Comrade Muhammad Mahmud, has called for support to ensure success of his mandate.

Mahmud while addressing journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, solicited the support of all to ensure the long awaited ambition of the Tinubu is collectively actualised in order to consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s transformation and development.

Comrade Mahmud said his appointment did not come to him as a surprise, because of Tinubu’s style of leadership which is devoid of tribal or ethnic background.

“I received with joy my appointment as the national coordinator, Tinubu Media Support Group. Without doubt, this is a daunting assignment taking into account that our principal is a game changer in Nigerian politics. He is also a man of many flanks.

“Therefore, our approach shall be very tasking, as we aren’t oblivious of the fact that with the support of well-meaning Nigerians and prayers, we will weather the storm in-sha’Allah.

“Our efforts shall be to promote his philosophy of politics of maturity, which is, without holding grudge or bitterness against anyone, based on our principles for over the years.

“Considering the fact that the assignment revolves round 2023 general elections vis-à-vis our principal (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu), the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, it is then appropriate to limit the scope of the assignment to mass political mobilisation through the media (electronic, print and social media), content development relating to media for our principal, and of course strategic plan towards successful campaign.

“For indeed our ultimate goal is to have a stable transition of power come 2023, so that we can consolidate on the unprecedented achievements hitherto put in place by the transparent and zero tolerance to corruption laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari under the APC- led government.

“I am nevertheless eternally most grateful to all those who believed in our ability, especially the conventional media, and by extension social media influencers, friends from far and near and most especially our leaders who had worked round the clock in ensuring that we are so appointed to this prestigious position,” he said.