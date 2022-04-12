Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday evening, hosted All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators of the 9th Assembly to Iftar Dinner at his Aguda House Residence in the State House, Abuja.

Two of the three Senators from Lagos State namely Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan and Tokunbo Abiru were present at the parley with Osinbajo with the exception of the Lagos Central Senator and wife of APC national leader, Oluremi Tinubu.

The dinner was aimed to woo the Senators elected on the platform of the APC to support his presidential ambition.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, led the senators to the meeting.

The Vice President formally briefed the Senate APC caucus over his presidential ambition and sought their support.

The briefing, which was part of Osinbajo’s consultations with critical stakeholders.

The meeting held behind closed doors but the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who led the APC senators to the Villa told reporters what transpired.

“We had Iftar dinner with His Excellency, the Vice President and thereafter we had brief interaction on our Government and of course on the Vice President’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed further, Lawan said: “Maturally, the Vice President told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the Senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time and we wish the Vice President goodluck in this endeavour.

“But let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the center and majority of the States in our country, by the Grace of God will be APC.”

Recall that on Monday after months of speculations, Osinbajo declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In a video message, Osinbajo said having served President Muhammadu Buhari as vice president for seven years, he has the required experience to lead the country .