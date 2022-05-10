OVERCOME YOUR FEARS

Here’s a secret: If you’re wondering how to become more decisive, you’re probably held back by fear. Any decision, no matter how small, means a change of some sort, which could lead to a significant difference in our lives and the lives of people we care about. Be open to change instead of fearful of it. Acknowledge that life itself is always changing, and that by making a decision, even when you’re uncertain about it, you are taking control of your own life.

STOP OVERANALYZING

A poor decision leads to a better one down the road, whereas no decision at all leads to stagnation. Nothing is going to get better. It may not get worse, but you certainly won’t improve matters by sitting where you are and doing nothing. Over time, failing to make a choice becomes a choice in itself. True leadership comes from the ability to make decisions even when you aren’t sure if they’re right. So stop overthinking and start practicing being decisive!

VISUALIZE THE OUTCOMES

Visualization is often used in setting and achieving goals, and you can apply the same concepts when you’re learning how to become more decisive. Go through each option you have and visualize what can happen for each. Don’t just think of negative outcomes – think of positive as well as neutral outcomes. Make a mental pros–and–cons list for each option.

MAKE SMALLER DECISIONS

Give yourself a time limit when you’re making a big decision. However, if a decision feels big, don’t get stuck. Be decisive by breaking that decision down into smaller decisions. You can even create a decision tree that takes you through every step, forcing you to pause, consider each smaller choice and not give in to fear.

DON’T CHASE PERFECTION

We’ve all heard the expression “done is better than perfect.” This can be especially true for decision-making. Successful people in every field have to master how to be decisive every day. They have the same obstacles as you; however, they’ve learned to avoid the pursuit of perfection – sometimes, “good enough” is perfect. Perfect is just another way that fear controls your choices.

SET BOLD GOALS

Goals are good for your brain. They give you something to work toward, and tend to make you feel more inspired than if you didn’t have goals, especially if you tell those around you about them. Don’t be afraid to dream big. Think of something you have always wanted to achieve for yourself. Chances are fear was holding you back. Make it your mission to move forward boldly by being decisive and setting yourself up for success.

FIND A MENTOR

The best leaders seek constant and never-ending improvement, including in their decision-making skills. A mentor is always there to answer your questions, help you take all the information and experiences you’ve gathered and shape them into valuable skills you can use in the future. Finding a mentor is a must for those who want to learn how to become more decisive. You can also join a mastermind group or a professional meet-up in your area.