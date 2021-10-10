For a business to survive, there must be a symbiotic relationship between a brand and its customers, as such, care must be taken to urgently address customers’ complaints.

Customers, these days, are in a hurry And if you fail to address their concerns, they move on to another competing brand and chances are that you may not regain them. As such great care must be taken in order not to lose existing customers.

Customer Loyalty

It is important to understand that customer loyalty is what makes both new and old brands remain relevant in the market place. Working with existing customers is easier. And loyal customers will help in marketing your brand, most importantly for emerging market business owners by way of referral or online reviews.

Speaking on how brands can know when their customers are or will be unhappy, disengaged or otherwise dissatisfied, a customer relations expert, Caroline Entonu said: “Such brands must notice that its newsletter and marketing email open rates has dropped significantly.

The growth in the brand’s number of Twitter followers has slowed to a crawl. The click-rate for their digital ads has dropped. All of these are signs that customers are disengaging from your brand.”

Retaining Customers

While proffering solutions to such challenges, she pointed out that, “Brand handlers should ask their customers what’s going on. They should be gathering customer feedback on every step of the customer journey, from marketing to post-sales support – so if they are not, they should start now. Try to find out if they have stopped using a particular social media platform. Is their business growing so quickly they no longer have time to open marketing emails?”

According to her, “It’s a common (and smart) practice to offer new customers some kind of incentive to buy from your company.”

For her, “Selling to existing customers is a smart business, but do so thoughtfully. Blindly throwing your products and services at them won’t get you very far. Survey your customers regularly and frequently to get a real-time understanding of their needs so you can make targeted offers to them.

“Gathering customer feedback and incorporating the results into your decision-making, will help promote satisfaction, engagement and loyalty over time.”

While charging entrepreneurs to engage their customer service team to make sure customers’ needs are taken care of promptly, efficiently and with a positive attitude, she urged them to gather employees feedback as well to find out where there may be gaps in processes.

On his part, marketing strategist, Paul Amodu proffered, it is necessary to find out what drives a customer. Selling at low cost is one thing, while customer service is another. It is necessary to find out what individual customer needs are.