Ezekiel Davou Tiri emerged the overall winner of the 14th CBN Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament played at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, at the weekend.

Tiri shot 69 nett with a combined gross of 87 to beat the field of 160 golfers, who played in the one-day 18-holes course with a stroke play – shotgun format tournament.

The 18-handicapper, now handicap 16th, afterward attributed his victory to luck, saying he was not qualified to play in the tournament.

“I was not qualified to play in the tournament because I didn’t play the qualifiers but I was able to make the reserve list. So, it was by His grace that I won and not by my skills or maybe 90 percent skill and 10 percent luck. But I thank God because He is the ultimate genius of the game.

“I’ve been playing golf for quite awhile, started playing in 2009 and since then I’ve been playing golf and now on handicap 18. I’m quite experienced in golfing. So, being crowned a champion for an organisation like CBN is a big deal for me. I’ve been looking forward to a day like this and I thank God for His grace. “It was hole seventh that gave me the biggest lift to emerge champion. We started in hole eighth and I told myself that all I needed to do was to have a par on that hole and I’ll be able to return 69 nett, I wanted to get on the green for 3 and I didn’t but get on the green for 4. So, expectedly I’m going to play for 6 and I was able to sag that pot and that was what I needed to do,” an elated Tiri said. He urged the sponsor, Central Bank of Nigeria, to sustain the temple, saying the apex bank could do more to encourage young golfers. “I urge CBN to keep doing what they’re doing but I think they could do a lot better to encourage young golfers and support sports development, especially golf.

The CBN sponsored tournament, which is the 14th edition in the series, also produced winners in different categories.

In the men’s division one category for handicap 0 to 12, T. Eben Spiff shot 72 nett with combined gross score of 82 to emerge the best nett winner of the category.

S. M. Bello, with 85 gross and 75 nett, and Tony Azofu with 86 gross and 77 nett, finished as first and second runners up respectively.

In the Ladies division one for handicap 0 to 20, Amina Wilfred shot 72 nett with a gross score of 80 to beat her perennial rival Rachael Danjuma to the best nett of the category. Danjuma shot 75 nett for a gross score of 84 and 75 nett to finish second, while J. Abdullahi with a gross score of 93 and 79 comes third.

In the CBN Staff category, A. Birch finished with a best nett of 70, while A. J. Otu, with 81 nett, and N. Obiora, with 83 nett, finished as first and second runners up respectively.

Joe Oduah won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 242 m in the men’s category, while former Lady Captain of the IBB Golf Club, Grace Ihonvbere, won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 213 m in the ladies category.

S. M. Bello won the prize for the nearest to the pin in the Men’s category with a distance of 2.3 forged face (ff), while Wilfred took home the ladies prize with a distance of 18 ff.

Otu emerged winner of the nearest to the pin prize in the CBN Staff category with a distance of 11.5ff, while Osakwe O. won the nearest to the pin prize in the CBN Pensioners category.