In furtherance of its efforts to offer customers endearing experience, Titan Trust Bank Limited, one of the fastest growing financial service providers in Nigeria, has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art branch located at Ikeja area of Lagos for commercial operations.

The Executive Director, Titan Trust Bank, Mrs. Adaeze Udensi, Ph.D, while declaring the new branch open, said the move was in line with the bank’s quest to provide financial service to micro, small and medium scale enterprises within Lagos state.

“The opening of this branch would go a long way in ensuring that customers within and around the Ikeja axis can experience the bank’s wide array of services.

“At Titan Trust Bank, our goal is to continue to deliver exceptional banking services by making financial services easy and accessible to our teeming customers.

“Ikeja people and entrepreneurs, we are now in your neighbourhood. Come join the Titan train,” Udensi added.

Also commenting on the feat, Mr. Mudassir Amray, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Trust Bank, noted, “This is yet another great milestone for us as a bank.

“I am particularly gratified, because this launch represents a translation into concrete reality of our determination to live by our mission and keeping to our service promise to provide simple, reliable, and quick banking solutions to all our customers..

“The launch of the branch marks for the people in the environ more than just the opening of a new edifice but the beginning of a fresh phase in the development of the region, an expansion of facilities and intensification of our efforts to render financial services to the people of Ikeja – to our businessmen and women, to our agriculturists, and to our industrialists, both large and small.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We shall continue to strive to remain on an upward trajectory until we get to the top even as we put our customers’ satisfaction as top priority, ” the bank’s chief added.

Since its inception, the lender has continued to take industry watchers by surprise with its sterling achievements both on the physical and digital banking within a short period.

In addition to its lists of international laurels, the lender recently bagged two awards as the ‘Best New Commercial Banking Brand’ and ‘Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand in Nigeria for the Year 2021’ at the 2021 annual United Kingdom-based Global Brands Magazine awards. The bank clinched the coveted influential awards in less than two years of its commercial operations.

LEADERSHIP reports that Titan Trust Bank was established to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.