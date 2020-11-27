By John Mkom, Jalingo.

The Tiv people of Taraba state have commended Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state over his peace efforts to ensure that all the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) including Tiv in crisis areas of southern Taraba have return to their ancestral homes.

The group also express happiness over the return of IDPs at Tse-Iorshaegh, Tse-Tormusa, Jandekyula, and Chonku villages of WuKari local area,

The Tiv leaders in a resolution on Friday in Jalingo Taraba state capital call all Tiv sons and daughters within and beyond Taraba to support the governor morally, physically and spiritually to succeed in his efforts to return peace within the southern and central Taraba.

The group, under umbrella of Tiv Cultural and Social Association (TCSA) through the President General Joshua Ayagwa call on the governor to sustain the peace tempo and initiate efforts that would bridge a cordial relationship among the people to avoid reoccurrence of communal clashes within the area.

The Coordinator of the IDPs in Tor-iorshaegh Mr. Christopher Adyem while speaking with our correspondent said the IDPs (returnees) have since commenced their farming activities at their various villages with gratitude to the governor for returning them back to their ancestral homes.

Adyem seek the protection of security agencies to help the Tiv people to continue with their peaceful activities, while he noted that the Tiv people who return to their homes have vow not to step on anybody’s toes but to go about their normal farming activities within their villages.

He call on the state government to provide basic needs such as food, water and drugs to the returnees, stating that the IDPs fled their homes for over a year without farming activities which have so far course serious hunger and starvation for the communities.