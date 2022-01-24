Mdzough U Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) has installed the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Ochivirigh, Prof James Ayatse as the grand patron of the association.

The president of MUTUK, Dr Kohol Iornem, who disclosed this during a visit to the monarch in his palace informed that they were in the palace to pay homage and as well interface with the paramount ruler on ways to bring development to the Tiv nation.

The group which was led by the president general Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd) also informed the Begha u Tiv about the two kidney transplant machines they bought to donate to Mkar Hospital and Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) respectively. Iornem, said the kidney transplant when donated will improve the quality of health care services in the state.

He said aside the donation of the kidney transplant machines, four Tiv students were awarded scholarships to study in various higher institutions of learning and the association has also paid their excursion trips abroad.

Speaking during the visit, CP Ihagh stated that the visit was to lead the MUTUK group to interact with their father and inform him of the numerous developments they brought into the state to alleviate the plight of citizens especially in the health sector.

Earlier, the Tor Tiv appreciated MUTUK for its numerous contributions to the development of the Tiv nation.

He extolled the leadership of MUTUK for always collaborating with the various Tiv socio-cultural organisations in the 35 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and the diaspora to achieve enviable heights. The monarch also advised the Tiv nation to remain united, adding that God’s blessings shall continue to abide with the race.

