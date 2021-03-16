ADVERTISEMENT

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The repeated rejection of the petition from some Nigerians in Diaspora to the House of Representatives by the House deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has been described as a shameful conduct that deserve outright condemnation by all Nigerians, both home and abroad.

Members of the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) made the remarks in a reaction to Wase who, on March 10, 2021, dismissed Hon. Mark Gbillah, representing Gwer East federal constituency of Benue State for attempting to present the petition to the green chamber.

The petition seeks to, among other issues, draw the attention of the lawmakers to the raging insecurity, invasion and porous welfare of the internally displaced Tivs in Benue and Taraba states.

While shutting down the effort to present the petition to the House, Wase was quoted as saying “If they are living in America how they can bring a petition here?”