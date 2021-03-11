BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Tiv Professional Women Initiative (TIPWIN), yesterday, condemned the killing of Dr.Terkura Suswam, elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam by unknown gunmen in his home in Anyim local government area of Benue State.

Dr. Suswam, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was on March 3, shot dead by unknown assailants believed to be members of a notorious gang in the state.

TIPWIN in statement jointly issued by its President and Secretary, Mrs Grace Aondoakaa and Mrs Theresa Jagusa respectively in Abuja said it received with rude shock the gruesome murder of Terkura, “a great son of TIV kingdom.”

It said the killing of Terkura was another murder that added to several killings across TIV land especially in the Sankara area of Benue.

This, it said was a desecration of the land and portrayed its people in bad light.

“As mothers ,we join other well meaning Nigerians to condemn in the strongest term this barbaric act.”

The group urged the Benue State government to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“We also call on TIV Traditional Council to convene “IJIR TAMEN” to bring the spate of heinous killings in TIV land to a stop,” it added.