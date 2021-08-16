The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has condemned in very strong terms the gruesome murder of travelers in Gada- Biyu, along the Jos – Zaria road, Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The group in a press statement signed by its President, Hon. Mike Msuaan in Abuja on Monday 16th August extended heartfelt condolences to families and loved ones of the victims.

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide in the statement called on the state, federal government and security agencies not to leave any stone un-turned in arresting and prosecuting those involved in the dastardly act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Msuaan while speaking further urged the government and security agencies to unravel the remote and immediate causes of such an unfortunate act with the intention to nip it in the bud completely.

“I wonder why the lives of innocent citizens of Ondo State returning from the New year prayer would be hacked down in such a manner.”

While commending the security agencies for the swift response that led to the arrest of over 20 suspects, the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, appealed to the security agencies to investigate further. The group calls on Members of the community to volunteer information to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous act.

He called on communities to embrace peace, as development can not take place in an atmosphere of violence and chaos.