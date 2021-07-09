Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYC) has said any attempt to treat secessionist individuals and groups with kid gloves could throw the country in to deeper crises if not checked.

This is even as the group has thrown it’s weight behind the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the rearrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the efforts being made to arrest Sunday Igboho.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Mike Msuaan hailed the Federal Government’s efforts especially the use of diplomatic channels in effecting the arrest of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, a feat that has restored the confidence of Nigerians in Mr. Presidents fight against criminal elements and secessionists.

“We are particularly pleased to identify ourselves with the Nigerian government and her wide security networks that have made it possible to seamlessly arrest and bring back Mr. Nnamdi Kanu who had been a thorn and an embarrassment to the Federal Government via his numerous broadcasts and inflammatory comments” the group added.

It further praised the commitment of the security agencies in their efforts to protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and quelling all forms of criminalities in the country.

“No nation can fold it’s arms and watch terrorists and secessionists build up an army and endanger peace and security. The arrest on Kanu and the similar other efforts being made by the federal government to restore peace and order are commendable and must be supported by all and sundry.”