Instead of trading words with the federal government, a pressure group, Tiv Youth Advancement Vanguard (TYAV) has appealed to Benue State governor Samuel Ortom to collaborate with the federal government to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

The group’s president, Barrister Tyohemba Denen, who made the appeal at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said while the killings and other crimes going on in the state were regrettable, it was imperative for the state and federal governments to collaborate in proffering solutions to the problems instead of grandstanding or playing politics with the people’s lives.

Denen said insecurity in Benue State is not one dimensional, stressing that the insecurity in Sankera, Konshisha and other places had nothing to do with the Fulani.

He said the fact that Governor Ortom is always projecting the Fulani issue and neglecting the insecurity in other places showed that he is more interested in the political interests than dealing with the situation as it is.

According to him, “There have been killings in Sankera comprising of three local government areas of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala leading to the loss of several lives without the governor mentioning it.

Recently, a militia group abducted, killed and burnt 12 soldiers who were on a peace-keeping mission in the troubled boundaries of Konshisha and Oju local government areas. This communal clash led to the death and destruction of lots of property without the governor taking any proactive step.

“In Tyo-Mu where the governor claimed to have been ambushed by herdsmen, there has been protracted land dispute between the Hyarev and Kparev settlers in the area for decades.

“The assassination of the governor’s senior special assistant on special security Hon. Denen Igbana, Prof Adyourough and several other cases of assassination and cult-related killings call for serious thought, decisive action and collaboration with the federal authorities and security agencies to tame the rising wave of insecurity in the state,” he said.