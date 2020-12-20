Sultry musician and “African Bad Gal”, Tiwa Savage has finally released the video to her song, ‘Park Well’ featuring DMW boss, Davido.

Visuals to ‘Park Well’ song will be the third she has released so far from her latest album, “Celia.”

The video to the song is done up in a breezy, minimalist style that sees Tiwa Savage, Davido, some instrumentalists as the main characters. Father DMW is also featured with a love interest to provide comic relief.With the video to ‘Park Well’ wrapped up,

what other song would get a video off Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia’ album soon? Fingers are crossed.