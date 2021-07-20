Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage‘s father is dead.

Savage took to her verified Instagram page to announce the death of her father who died on Monday.

She wrote, “Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K.” (sic)

Fans and admirers of the singer have taken to the comment section to commiserate with her.

Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi, wrote, “Please stay strong Queen.”

Similarly, actor Alex Ekubo, while consoling the singer, admonished her to be strong.

“Pls be strong. Daddy is in a better place,” Ekubo wrote.

Also, Afro-beats maestro, Seun Kuti, commiserated with Savage, saying: “Wishing u all the strength and fortitude you need to bear this loss. Welcome to the club my sister.”