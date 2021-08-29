The Transition Monitoring Group, (TMG), new Board chairman Mr. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has assured that the new leadership will make all necessary efforts to bring together all members in order to work as a team toward moving the organization forward.

Rafsanjani expressed his readiness to mobilize citizens to demand for accountability in order to choose the right leaders as the country matches toward the 2023 general election.

Rafsanjani alongside other members of the Board were elected at the group’s Annual General meeting (AGM) that took place on Thursday, 26th August in Abuja.

The AGM kick started with an Electoral Summit with the theme: The Future of Nigeria Election; The Way Forward. The Summit considered various issues that can improve or impede elections in Nigeria with focus on electoral security, internal party democracy, electronic voting and the impact of election litigation on the integrity of our electoral process.

Rafsanjani, who is also the Head of Transparency International-Nigeria and the chairman Board of Trustee, Amnesty International-Nigeria will now steer the affairs of the flagship election observation coalition in the country for the next four years.

Other members elected by the group included 10 new Board members and the state coordinators who were pooled from different demographics to reflect the diversity of the country.

Mr Rafsanjani succeeded Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who stepped down having served the required maximum four years single-term in office.