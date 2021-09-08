Lawrence Emareyo Foundation which has been changed to TMY Foundation recently put smiles on the faces of thousands of children across Delta State.

The founder and his crew went around the state feeding kids and also educating them about the effect of Covid-19, highlighting the preventive measures. Some kids were awarded scholarships.

“TMY Foundation is determined feeding, clothing and educating less privileged children found on the streets and in orphanage homes,” says the Founder.

TMY Foundation is a charity organization that works mostly with poor children in Delta State. The organization offers programmes that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people and the underprivileged in the society.

The Founders of the foundation are a set of humanitarians and philanthropists who believe in peace and promotion of better lives for the underprivileged.