Dr Temitope Dada is a consultant with the NHS in the United Kingdom with special interest in the care of the elderly and dementia. He has spent over two

decades in a country where his initial plan was to spend four years. In this no holds bar interview with LEADERSHIP he speaks on his experiences

Nigeria needs investors especially from those of you in the diaspora what do we need to do?

The best way to encourage investors is by creating an enabling environment which includes good power supply, well-structured institutions generally for example, the police the judiciary and the financial sector. The wealth of any society is in their land, yet land matters are not treated well in Nigeria. This is the reason why some people will feel the right to trespass and destroy others landed properties with their cows without any remorse.

My bank in Nigeria take’s so much charges from my account on each transaction, which upsets me, yet there is no structure or body to complain to. So the only option is to reduce my money or transactions going in the direction of Nigeria.

Honestly, I think Nigeria is what it is today partly due to Nigerians in diaspora not participating enough in politics back home. Imagine if one quarter of the Nigerian professionals in the UK and US return home with their savings, to participate in both business and politics I believe that they would influence things for the better. However, it is difficult to advice anyone on how to embark on this venture especially when it is something I will find difficult to consider for myself today. I will very much encourage anyone in the diaspora willing to relocate to participate in politics to do so.

Living in the UK must have thought you some lessons, can you share some with us?

I have come to understand that I am my own greatest enemy, that every one is the architect of the success of his or her own misfortune and not any imaginary enemy or adversary somewhere.

Also that, what we don’t know today isn’t necessarily mysterious but only an indication that we need to do more honest work and research. I also learned that compassion for fellow human beings exist more outside any religion.

You didn’t plan to stay long in the UK, but here you are, what happened?

From the day I left Nigeria, I have had my return plans in place. I wanted it to be not more than five years abroad, therefore I returned most of my savings back home at the early stage for my relocation. But, every time I interacted with people back home, I get discouraged about doing business back home.

A few times, friends and family have abused the trust I had with them when it comes to financial matters. About three years ago, following a feasibility study, I concluded that a mental health rehab/hospital would be profitable in the Lekki- Epe axis of Lagos, given the gap in such services.

I set out and got a suitable location, paid for the land after what I thought was due diligence. Few months after paying over 50,000 pounds for the piece of land, there were issues over the land and my money was paid back only in part till date.

Unfortunately, like I mentioned above, there is no structure to retrieve the payment.

The project has been stopped and I really doubt if I will return to that project given the bitter experience.

At my age, I’m 52 and looking at retirement in about eight years, I’m beginning to think I might have to stay and work in my current position in the UK till retirement and then relocate back home, only to enjoy retirement. Of course if the climate in Nigeria today were to improve, I am sure I will revisit this plan in favour of returning home to contribute my own quota by way of providing jobs and quality services to my people.

Most Nigerians at all levels are still full of sentiments which makes them unfaithful to facts and reality. For example, I have spoken to well-educated Nigerians living back home, who still think the problem of Nigeria is tribe and or religion, forgetting that such thinking can’t work for the common good.

At every level of government, where leaders sit to defraud the people of their common wealth, they do so mutually irrespective of tribe or religion. What I’m saying in essence is that it will benefit Nigerians to separate tribal and religious issues from government. I know this can only be achieved through a lot of education that reengineers the mind of the people. Therefore, if I were to be in a position of decision I will be prioritising such social awareness and education very much.

Can you give us a little about your background?

I was born in January 1969 in Lagos Nigeria, a place where I was also raised. I attended St Jude’s primary school Ebute Meta. The secondary schools I attended were St. Francis School, Iwaya and Methodist Boys High School, Lagos.

I completed my degree at the Ogun State University in 1995 with a bachelor of medicine in surgery. I did my youth service in Abuja with the Wuse General hospital in 1997. I started my post graduate training in the United Kingdom in 2002 till 2008 and achieved membership of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (MRCPsych).

Currently I am a Consultant Psychiatrist with the NHS with special interest in elderly care and dementia.

I relocated to the UK in the year 2000 and spent the whole of 2001 doing my recertification. I started work and post graduate training in February 2002

At the early stage of my relocation things were a bit different, I missed my family and friends. I missed the food and Nigerian humor.

I also missed a bit of the disorderliness that we have in Nigeria. I missed my motherland generally and was always thinking about when I was going to return home.

Now, it’s a bit different due to a lot of changes and events in my life. For example telecommunication has improved from 20 years ago. It could take me a week of trying before having a decent conversation with my family back home but now there is audiovisual on the go at the touch of the button.

Back then you had to travel far to get Nigerian food stuffs and restaurants. But now, we are at the point where whatever Naija food you want will be delivered to your door step whenever you want by other Nigerians who are now in such businesses for a fee.

Due to social media, I am abreast with Nigeria’s trending news and humours and I find myself ahead of Nigeria news than some of my cousins back home, which is incredible and was unimaginable 20 years ago.

Despite these changes, one thing that hasn’t changed is that this land isn’t our motherland and one feels there is a limitation to how much we are accepted here, the systemic racism that we face is still significant despite much campaign around equality. Example is that I get called all kinds of names by my patients. Now and again I come across patients who decline to see me because of the colour of my skin.

A couple of years ago, my younger brother who is also a doctor in the UK was standing by the road and looking into his own garden and the police told him that he isn’t allowed to look into other people’s gardens. They didn’t listen to him when he said that he was actually looking into his own garden. They continued to harass him because to them, due to the colour of his skin he couldn’t own such a property.

I believe it must have been tough trying to cope?

Yes of course in fact, the initial changes and cultural shock sometimes drove me close to tears, but I was able to cope by making myself think it was only for a few years. And that was my plan at the time. I thought I would leave the foreign land for home within four years but here we are 20 years later.

I also coped by trying to connect with Nigeria, I usually called my family often to get updates on the happenings in Nigeria.

Migrating to this land has changed my experience and views of the world immensely. I have learnt that clear minds and thoughts are the only way forward and that is, things are not as spiritual or mysterious as we were brought up to believe.

I have listened to leaders trying to answer probity questions and bringing the name of God into it, and everyone telling them to answer the question and not bring the name of God to their answers. This is one main reason leaders here are accountable, which is one of the main cornerstones to a successful society that they have today.

You mentioned earlier that there is racial discrimination here, can you give an example?

I have experienced racial discrimination in many ways and I will share an experience of when I went to visit a patient with another nurse, a colleague. We introduced ourselves and our roles severally to this patient, her family members were present. Few days later, I was called by my medical director that a huge complaint had been lodged against me, which was that the family complained that the doctor who attended home visit with them said certain things that he shouldn’t have said. I immediately remembered that, those things were said by the nurse and the nurse confessed that he said those words.

The problem here was that even with the very clear introduction of ourselves and our roles to this patient and her family, the family still made themselves think the other person should be the doctor and I being African must be the nurse.

When this was corrected, the family made no apologies concerning the mix up.

However, I must say that some parts of the society are making efforts to address the issue of discrimination.

There was also the time I was asked to do a medical review on a white detainee who was about to be released from police custody. He became racially abusive towards me during my consultation.

The police officers who were there (all of them white), took it up and charged the detainee to court because of the racial abuse. A few weeks later, I received a letter from the court stating that the detainee had been sent to three months’ imprisonment for his racial abuse towards me. So racial discrimination exists and it is our reality. You can’t win altogether but you must choose your battles.