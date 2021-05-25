This columnist was shocked and saddened when the news came on Friday that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru had died in a crash alongside other top military officers and airforce crew.

It was indeed a national tragedy of monumental proportions. This was at a time when Gen Attahiru was sorely needed in the war against insecurity. It was only in January this year that he was appointed COAS. This was after several calls by Nigerians for a change of guard at the Armed Forces.

Once appointed, Gen Attahiru hit the ground running. He immediately visited the troops on the frontline in Borno State. In one of such visits at Special Army Super Camp in Ngamdu, he commended the troops for their loyalty and doggedness in the fight against insurgency in the North-east. He further promised enhanced logistic support. He assured the troops of support and robust welfare packages to boost their morale as they continue the war against insurgency. He also promised to address the problems of troop overstay in the war theatre. He was committed to addressing the issues of equipment and other logistics that had posed operational challenges to the troops. Gen Attahiru also expressed his commitment to a better welfare for the troops. “Furthermore, I know the issue of over stay in mission area has been a major problem. Be rest assured that in the next couple of weeks and months we shall have a standard rotation plans for replacements of troops who have overstayed with fresh hands,” he had said.

Sadly, the chief of army staff did not live to accomplish many of his laudable plans for the troops at the frontline and the army in general. However, it is not how long one lives but the impact that one makes that matters. He had lived an impactful life as an officer and gentleman.

Born on 10 August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, he was commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant in December 1986 as an Infantry Officer. General Attahiru has held several appointments on the staff, instructional and in command in the course of his military career. He had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra Leone as a Military Observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000. He was an Operations Officer and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia. Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army.

Prominent among these appointments are Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army. He was one time Theatre Commander Operation LAFIA DOLE (the Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Outfit in North Eastern Nigeria). He brought relative stability to the region with the surrender of several Boko Haram combatants.

On staff, he was unit Adjutant, 7 Battalion Nigerian Army, Sarti. Chief of Staff, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sokoto. General Staff Officer Grade 1 Training/Operations and as well as Staff Duties/Plans at the Headquarters 1, 2 and 81 Divisions of the Nigerian Army. He was Deputy Director Military Secretary 2 at the AHQ MS (A) and one-time Director Army Public Relations and Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army. He was later Director Staff Duties and Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters. He was equally privileged to serve as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation and Chief of Defence Logistics at the apex organ of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Defence Headquarters Abuja. In that position he worked with the US Defence Logistics Agency on the Vertically Integrated Logistics Approach (VILA) Programme towards enhancing the operational readiness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

On the instructional level, he was privileged to be an Instructor at the Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Defence Academy and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry. He was later a Directing Staff and Chief Instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Nigeria. General Attahiru has been exposed to leadership and professional development programmes at globally renowned institutions. He was at the National Defence College Kenya for the National Defence Management and Security Studies Course and at the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Special Forces Academy Shijiazhuang-Hubei Province, China for the Basic and Advanced Special/Operations Commando Forces Courses.

He had undertaken leadership and security policy courses at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University USA, Graduate School of Media and Communication, Agha Khan University Kenya, Bournemouth University Disaster Management Center and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. He had several honours and awards to his credit. He had a Masters degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Masters of Science in Human Resources Management and Development from Salford University in the United Kingdom and Graduate Diploma in International Studies from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

As we mourn Attahiru and others who died in active service, we must never forget the ideals of patriotism and responsibility in our private and official lives. May we never forget our fallen comrades and May we always be conscious of the fact that freedom is won by the blood of fallen heros.

Words alone cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice. Our debt to the heroic men like Attahiru and the others in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. Nigeria should never forget their sacrifices. Adieu Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru!

Aluta Continua!