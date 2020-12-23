By GARBA SHEHU |

To the late Aro of Mopa, Sunday Bolorunduro Awoniyi, a Christian Yoruba, passionate about his relationship with the late Premier of the Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the two of us, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah and I were two sons of his that he hadn’t fathered. In our media practice, the man they called the “Small Sardauna” patronised and greatly encouraged us in many ways.

Sam wrote a column that gripped the country every week, squaring up to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his attempt to amend the constitution and serve a Third Term in office, while I was the spokesperson for the outspoken opponent of the Third Term while in government, then Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

After each and every press statement I issued or column by Sam, Chief Awoniyi called to lavish praises and encouraged both of us to not relent. He would put a call across, jokingly calling you “this naughty boy,” enjoy a good laugh and charge you to press ahead.

But more than any single individual, Sam was the person who wrote a new saga in bravery and courage in journalism using his well-written, well- read column in Daily Trust.

Both of us cherished Chief Awoniyi’s love and fatherly advice which had the effect of bringing us together.

Chief Awoniyi did not promote the opposition to the then President Obasanjo for no reason.

In line with the power sharing formula of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the President of the country and the Chairman of the party must not come from the same geopolitical zone. A southern President must have a Northern party chairman and vice versa.

When they caucused ahead of the election convention in the year 2,000, the northern leaders of the party resolved, with near unanimity I must add, that Chief Awoniyi was the best man for the job. Not minding that he was Christian and Yoruba, the Chief was passionately loved and respected across the north.

President Obasanjo didn’t want a strong-willed party leader. He wanted a pliant chairman who he will toss around as he willed; certainly not one who would stand in the way of his megalomania.

He unleashed a ferocious animosity towards Chief Awoniyi and went on to disqualify him on the basis that a Yoruba Christian like him could chair the party when he was President.

Chief Awoniyi, who was among the ones who championed the Obasanjo Presidency in the North ahead of the 1999 election felt betrayed and in Sam and some of us, he found vessels for the ventilation of his annoyances.

I had interacted with Sam much earlier than this period at the meetings of the Arewa Media Forum founded by the men around General Muhammadu Buhari, namely the late Wada Maida, Late Salihijo Ahmed, Mohammed Haruna and Surveyor Murtala Aliyu.

From here, he and Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim invited me to be a contributor to Leadership Confidential newspaper, a subscription only newspaper that sold inside stuff to top politicians, businesses and diplomats. Ahead in their plans were a daily newspaper, a magazine as well as radio and TV.

I am unsure about this, but I learnt at that time the big masquerade behind this media empire was Salihijo whose consultancy firm, Afri-Projects, was the vehicle for the implementation of projects for the General Buhari-chaired Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). Just when all was set for the takeoff of the media company, Salihijo died a sudden death.

Sam, it was said, moved away with ideas in his head to found the LEADERSHIP Group which today publishes a string of titles that include a daily edition, Friday, Weekend and Sunday editions as well National Economy and the nation’s only Hausa language daily, Ayau.

With strong support from his late friend and former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, we made sure that Sam got everything he needed for his next big plan, a radio and TV complete with a license for network coverage of the whole country.

Some of the rare qualities of Sam included the fact that he was unselfish. He loved good food. Meetings in his office were a thing to savor because he would serve the best lunch you can find anywhere.

When we started the Peoples Daily newspapers, we ran into trouble with where to print in the city and Sam was very happy to offer his presses for our use. He never showed anger or jealousy of the fact that we were a competition to his own LEADERSHIP. He never expressed disappointment in the fact also that a sizable number of our employees at the point of takeoff were poached from his organization.

He was equally generous. Once, I had the fortune of arranging for him barter for advertising in exchange for about 20 cars in the first instance. His company didn’t need all 20 brands and he put up some of them for sale. The moment he learned that I had an interest in one, he asked my driver to pick it up and refused to take the payment for it.

As I said in an earlier post the day after his demise, I don’t have any apologies for proclaiming his LEADERSHIP newspaper titles as the friendliest of all the nation’s newspapers to the Buhari administration.

When in trouble, the first newspaper you are sure to get that support you needed was LEADERSHIP. Whether Sam was there or not, the standard management response to anything Buhari was cooperation, solidarity and support. Without Sam, we don’t know in which direction things will go. He will greatly be missed.

One thing however to be said of Sam’s overarching nationalism, his commitment to the North and his Nupe ethnic group is that the path shown by him will always inspire many who are alive and those that will come after him.

May the Almighty grant the family, the Etsu Nupe, the people of Niger State and the entire media community in the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

– Shehu is Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity