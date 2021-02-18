By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

The chief executive officer (CEO), Rage Media and public relations expert, George Omoraro, has advised youths nationwide to embrace proper mentorship which would help them to minimise mistakes on the road to success.

He made the statement yesterday, while speaking at a conference themed, ‘Access more with Stanel,’ held in Awka, Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Omoraro, who was a discussant at the panel session of the event, apart from helping to minimise errors, mentors also help to compress time.

“A mentor compresses time for you. Experiences and lessons that will take you years to learn, your mentor can share with you in only a few hours.

“We must pursue uncommon mentors who are destiny connectors or helpers. We must be humble enough to serve them and they will continually point us in the right direction”.

‘Access More with Stanel’ is an event which brings together thousands of young Nigerians for three days of empowerment, innovation & entertainment. The aim is targeted at budding youths in South-Eastern Nigeria who seek a fun experience that will also enrich their lives. The event offers opportunities for networking, learning and undiluted fun.

The event, which brings together CEOs, business men, academics, scholars, and many more to share their wealth of experiences in businesses and provides a three-day intense learning, networking and impartation of knowledge on the youth centred audience, had its first edition in 2019, with thousands of people in attendance, including high profile speakers and celebrities. It is a platform created to bridge the gap between individuals and business owners, where they interact, exchange ideas, meet and greet.

Its main target is for the youths in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, to develop an SME mindset, and begin their businesses at any level with the lowest of capitals.

According to one of the organisers, “Whether you want to present your latest research, learn from fellow academics, or soak in the dynamic vibe of the international community, the masterclass provides a platform for you.”

Some other top government officials and leaders in the country who also graced the event include, former Central Bank Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, Prof Pat Utomi, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Barr Allen Onyema, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and others.

The event had in attendance, seven keynote speakers, top artists, seven panellists, and thousands of attendees, with COVID-19 protocols duly observed.