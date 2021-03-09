By Ray Morphy

Nigerian Politics has been described by some observers as a dirty game. This assertion is plausible because Nigerian politics is characterized by thuggery, killings, ballot box snatching and all manners of unwholesome practices. It is as result of this negative perception of politics that so many well-trained technocrats have chosen to shun politics.

However there are some technocrats who have chosen to heed the call to serve, and they have shone like a star. One of such upright technocrats is Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Yesterday was his birthday and a lot of Nigerians had kind words to say about this refined urbane technocrat in politics.

From President Muhammadu Buhari to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, from Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu it was a day of tribute to the amiable vice president who has redefined the relationship between a vice president and his president.

In the past six years of his vice presidency, Osibanjo has been loyal to the President, very loyal indeed, a far cry from the era when the vice president and the president of Nigeria were at daggers drawn between 1999 and 2007. Indeed Osinbajo has shown the nation, the proper relationship between a president and his vice president.

There are those who expect that the Vice President should publicly chide the president about the cloudy direction of the country. Those who expect an activist Vice President have not availed themselves of the convention and norms in a presidential system. The Vice President is a spare president, he is not a deputy President. He functions at the pleasure of his principal.

His duties are as assigned him by the constitution, AND the President. A good Vice President is a filler, a spare of sorts. He should not be in competition with the President. It is this norm of loyalty that Osibanjo has exemplified!

Many do not realize that the Vice President is one of the most important stabilizers of the Buhari administration! With all the challenges of the system, a disloyal Vice president would have fatally heated up the polity! Thankfully, the Vice President understands his role and he plays it perfectly! Indeed, the vice president should be an inspiration to young Nigerians who are wondering where to begin after graduation from higher institutions of learning. Like most successful men he started from the bottom and steadily climbed up the ladder.

His professionalism exposed him to politicians who beckoned on him to be part of government, beginning from Lagos State. Osinbajo started off his career, as a youth corper in 1980. During his service year, he worked as a legal officer, with the Bendel Development, and Planning Authority (BDPA), Bendel state. After his service year, he got a job as a lecturer of law, at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, he was 23years old. Before long, in 1983, he became a senior lecturer. In 1988, he was Adviser (legal advice and litigation), to the Attorney-General, and Minister of Justice – Bola Ajibola. From 1997 to 1999, Osinbajo became a Professor of Law, and was made Head of Department (HOD) of Public Law. Also, Osinbajo was a cabinet member of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, an Attorney-General, and Commissioner for Justice between 1999 to 2007.

In 2007, he went back to lecture at the Department of Public Law,

University of Lagos. Same year, Osinbajo was made a Senior Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners (Barristers and Solicitors), Nigeria. Yemi Osibanjo has also worked as a staff member of the Justice Division, UNOSOM II of the United Nations Operations in Somalia. He was also a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s Committee of Experts on Conduct and Discipline of UN. In 2006, he was a member of Peacekeeping Personnel around the globe. Osinbajo was also a partner in the Law Firm of Osinbajo, Kukoyi & Adokpaye.

Osinbajo’s involvement in politics started after he and other notable Nigerians were tasked with the responsibility of developing a

manifesto for a newly formed political party – All Progressives

Congress (APC). This led to the presentation of the Roadmap to a New Nigeria – a document published by APC as its manifesto in 2013. The highlights of the manifesto were free meal school plan, and a conditional cash transfer to millions of poor Nigerians who enroll their children in school!

Following the publication of the APC manifesto, the party’s presidential candidate – General Muhammadu Buhari, announced Yemi Osinbajo as his vice-presidential candidate for the 2015 general elections on the 17th of December 2014.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Buhari/Osinbajo as the winners of the Presidential election. Thus Osinbajo became the elected Vice President of Nigeria on the 31st of March 2015. They were both sworn in on the 29th of May 2015. After the expiration of their 4-year tenure, Osinbajo and President Buhari ran for office again and won. They were sworn in for their second term in office on the 29th of May 2019 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

On the 9th of May, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote a written declaration to the president of the senate, and the House of Representatives, informing them of his decision to go on a medical trip. While the president was away, the Vice president – Professor Yemi Osinbajo was conferred the acting president position and he performed excellently well that some Nigerians began to say that he was being underutilized given his enormous capacity to address burning national issues!

He fired those that deserved to be fired and elevated those that deserved to be elevated to the applause of Nigerians. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also presides over the National Economic Council (NEC) and whatever economic successes that this administration has achieved is in large part due to the dedication of the vice president to his responsibilities without being showy or confrontational.

This column rejoices with Nigeria’s vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as he turns 64. Sir, may the sun continue to shine on your path.

Aluta Continua!