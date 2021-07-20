The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will soon send some natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) abroad, for training on railway engineering and administration.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this in Abuja, during the celebration of the World Indigenous Day, maintained that the Buhari-led administration was committed at running an inclusive government.

Represented by the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the minister stated that the present federal government has given the original inhabitants of the FCT prime positions, including the position of a permanent secretary, just as he assured the group that the FCT administration would continue to address issues that affect them in line with the law of the land.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Abuja Indigenous Association, Alhaji Usman Shuaibu, had thanked the minister for carrying the indigenous people of Abuja along in the affairs of the territory.

Shuaibu also appealed to the minister to use his good offices to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to consider an indigene of FCT for a ministerial appointment.

