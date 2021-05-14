By Our Correspondent

Shane Currey is an expert on financial matters with over fourteen years of experience. As the president of a financial services company, he is also an expert in angel investing, venture capitalism, real estate development, and mentoring entrepreneurs on their start-ups.

Currey runs several real estate development firms and has a property management business. As part of the service he provides his clientele, he constantly searches for market investments, start-ups, or real estate projects that are undervalued but have a higher-than-normal return on investment.

Finding the best investments for himself and his investors is one of the best feelings for Shane Currey. “I like getting excellent returns. It makes me happy and keeps my clients happy.

Technology is becoming so strategic and necessary today in investments that I am glad I spent much of my youth investing in and advising on start-ups. It has helped me become tech-savvy and remain in charge of my work without depending on others,” he says.

His track record speaks for itself. He has never had to go to a third person or give away his clients due to failure or negligence on his part. Shane Currey also looks for companies where he can not only invest but personally add value with his financial skillsets and network.

Mentoring a start-up that he is also investing in is the kind of work ethic and high standards his clients expect of him. “I invest in a hands-on manner; I’m not an investor who blindly invests. I invest myself personally and stay active till the job gets done,” he adds.

Another thing that he takes pride in is his relentless success. His investments so far have recorded a return of over 2000%. It easily goes to show that his success is the result of his own dedication.