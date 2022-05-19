Recently, there have been claims and counter-claims as well as denials about plots by some groups urging their kins in other regions to relocate back home where their safety is, measurably, guaranteed. Some of these groups were alleged to have out rightly called on non-natives in some part of the country to leave. Much as the credibility of these groups have been challenged at the highest level of government, still the apprehension generated by such argument linger in the face of recent events and actions that highlight the vulnerability and fragility of the polity.

This newspaper noted with dismay a media report by a group that purports to be fighting for the interest of South west region. In the said report, the group called on Yoruba people living in the North to relocate back home. That call by that shadowy group was rightly ignored not only by the people to whom it was directed but also by the leaders who did not see the need to dignify what is, to all intents and purposes, a trash with a response.

Still, some socio-cultural groups, in particular, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is worried enough to urge the people of the South east living outside the zone, especially in the North, to remain calm, focused and go about their normal businesses. This admonition must have been in response to the aftermath of the murder of a student in Sokoto where it was reported that hoodlums ransacked the business premises of some people believed to be of South east extraction.

In the wake of these reports that are attracting media attention, the charismatic and urbane traditional ruler from the zone and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, a King not given to frivolity had to, in a rare media exchange, disown news claiming that he had called on Ndigbo to return home in the face of recent happenings in the North. Considering his eminent position in the society and the positive image he has carved for himself over the years, the disavowal of the crooked report, is obviously for the records.

The most controversial of these reports that attracted the attention of the presidency is credited to a prominent socio-cultural group in the North. This group, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), was alleged to have ordered a section of the country to secede from Nigeria. As swiftly as this report became public, the NEF vehemently refuted it claiming that it never issued any such tendentious statement. The Forum actually asserted that the federal government, in reacting to it, may be playing into the hands of some mischief-makers.

Before this denial, the Presidency had said that it was delusional arrogance that would lead such a group to publicly state terms and conditions for the existence of Nigeria.

While this back and forth persists, and as the dramatis personae strive to clarify their positions, this newspaper feels safe to conjecture that there is no smoke without fire. We only plead that the fire be quenched before it becomes a conflagration that is likely to harm the peace and quiet of the ordinary Nigerian whose only concern is how to put food on the table for their families.

It is also pertinent to point out, in our view, that in this era of politics and politicking, the actors, known to be adept at plotting intrigues and causing mischief, are also capable of anything that will sway public opinion and serve their interests as they perceive them. Already, there are elements within the political space that thrive on sentiments of this nature hoping, in the process, to make political gains of them. For these rabid influence peddlers and inordinate power seekers, like in war and love, all is fair provided the ultimate aim, in this case success at the polls, is attained.

We are immensely gratified that this line of thinking, real or imagined, is coming to the surface at this time. We are also enthused by the reactions of those accused of igniting this ill-wind that is certainly unlikely to blow anyone any good.

As stated earlier, we consider it noteworthy that the government, at the highest level, has taken note of this development. Even more importantly, in our opinion, is the assurance that no such negative and unpatriotic feeling will be allowed to manifest no matter the level of exposure of the characters behind it in the media space.

However, the challenge, as we see it, is marching words with action. It is one thing to put words intended to assuage the trepidations that impede the calm the people are supposed to feel and another to actually put in place measures that will, in concrete terms, assure them that their safety is being taken care of.

Nigerians, over the years, have developed the habit of suspecting the political actors who see them just as a means to an end. It is from this standpoint that we urge every Nigerian to guard against any act that may be injurious to their safety. Politicians, no matter their stated good intentions, will easily sacrifice them if their political propensities are at stake.

Regardless, we insist that living together in peace is ultimately the most desirable thing Nigerians, in government and outside, must deliberately crave for. It is in our collective interest.