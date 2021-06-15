A Togolese farmer based in Owode, Asa local government area of Kwara State, Kosi Salisu (45), has attacked a 16-year-old pastoralist, Umar Abdullahi, inflicting injuries on his head and stomach.

Advertisements





The incident happened on Monday in Owode when one of the cows of the victim allegedly strayed into the farm of the farm.

The herdsman reported the incident at Owode Police Outpost, Banni Division of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Abdullahi said that the farmer matcheted him on the forehead and stomach, which resulted in severe bleeding.

When contacted, the spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

Afolabi added: “The complainant said he was grazing beside the suspect’s farm and one of his cattle mistakenly entered the suspect’s farm. By the time he was trying to drive the cow away from the farm, the suspect macheted him both on the forehead and stomach with cutlass.

“The complainant was taken to the hospital for treatment after which the suspect was invited. After interrogation, the suspect admitted to the commission of the offence, but claimed that he was also injured by the complainant. The suspect was released on bail to a reliable surety to enable him to go and treat himself.”