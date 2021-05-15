BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

On Easter Sunday, over 50 persons including widows, pregnant women and the less-privileged gathered at the premises of community primary school in Umueji-Ufuma, Orumba North LGA of Anambra state.

They sang and danced with joy, giving thanks and praises to God in appreciation as they received gifts and food items like rice, beans, tins of tomatoes, garri, onions, doodles, palm oil and wax print Ankara fabrics.

Women and children also received free medical checkup, diagnosis and treatment for various ailments like high blood pressure, malaria, arthritis, bacterial and fungal infections and eye problems. Some of them also received free drugs and medication too.

The gathering was organized by Toks in the spirit of the Easter season. He said it was his way of giving back and helping out the less privileged in Umueji. He promised to work towards making the event an annual one that will occur every Easter Sunday.

“Charity begins at home and what better way of showing love to these women/mothers who have nobody to help them out,” he said.

He organised the outreach as a personal social responsibility initiative to complement the efforts of the local government in alleviating the plights of the helpless in the community.

“Easter is a celebration of the unconditional love of God for mankind so it’s only proper to spread love and share blessings with those who need assistance,” Tochukwu added.

Speaking to our correspondent, Toks said watching the women dancing and singing songs of thanksgiving with joy and happiness gave him great satisfaction, considering the tough economic situation in the country at the moment and most especially with the worldwide covid pandemic lockdown.

Born in Adazi in Anambra State, Tochukwu Toks Young Umezulike aka ‘Toks Asher Young’ as he is popularly known is a Nigerian writer, talent manager, entrepreneur and entertainment veteran. A youth empowerment advocate, he is also a poet and the author of DEUCES: An Anthology of WORDS, RHYMES & POEMS.

“I am inspired to give to these women because, the more you give the more you will receive,” he further said.

On the April 29, 2021, Tochukwu was presented with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by the West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council and also appointed ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.