Nigeria national women’s basketball team D’Tigress will today begin their quest to win their first Olympic Games medal when they lock horns with United States of America at the ongoing 2020 TokyoGames in Japan.

The USA women’s basketball national team will be heading into the encounter in a more buoyant mood after an emphatic 93-62 victory over D’Tigress in friendly game barely two week ago in Las Vegas.

Recall, that the African defending champions, D’Tigress played a host of grade A Friendlies before jetting off to Tokyo, recording 2 victories and 4 defeat.

D’Tigress’s identity is turning opponents over for easy offense but they needs to make sure it can score off every takeaway and looks after the ball itself.

D’Tigress head coach Otis Hughley, will bank on the services of Atonye Nyingifa and Ify Ibekwe to lead team along with a blast of energy off the bench from Duke alumna Oderah Chidom, Erica Ogwumike and current Duke transfer Elizabeth Balogun against USA

The game between Nigeria and the USA will dunk off at the Saitama Super Arena 5:40am Nigerian time.

The second game against the French women’s basketball team will come up 3 days later, on the 30th of July at 9:20 amNigerian time.

Depending on the outcome against USA and France in the first two games, D’Tigress could potentially face a do or die affair against host nation Japan on August 2 at 2:00 am Nigerian time.