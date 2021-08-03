Team Nigeria has won a second medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics following Ese Brume third place finished in the Women’s Long Jump event.

The African record holder leaped 6.97 meters with her very first jump to claim bronze behind second-placed Brittany Reece of the United States and gold medallist Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

It is Nigeria’s first track and field medal at the Olympics since 2008 when Blessing Okagbare won a silver medal in Beijing.

It also makes the long jump the first individual event to give Nigeria three medals at the Olympics with Chioma Ajunwa’s gold at the Atlanta ‘96 Olympics topping Okagbare’s silver from 2008 and Brume’s bronze.

Blessing Oborodudu had beating Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Team Mongolia to reach the final of the Women’s 68 and guaranteed Nigeria its first medal at the Tokyo Games.