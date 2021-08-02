Nigerian freestyle wrestler, Blessing Oborududu defeated Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold 7-2 in the semifinal to reach the final of the 68kg Women’s wrestling event at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

With this feat Oborududu is now guaranteed a Gold or Silver for Nigeria’s first ever medal in wrestling at an Olympic Games.

It should be noted that, Oborududu defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semifinals.