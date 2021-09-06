The curtain fell on the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday with a colorful and vibrant closing ceremony – which included singing, dancing, and a parade of participating nations drew to its conclusion in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

The Paralympic flag was formally passed on to Paris and accepted by the city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in anticipation of hosting the 2024 Games.

Team China finished top on the medal table of the nearly two weeks of Paralympic sports with 96 golds and 207 medals in total. Great Britain was second with 41 golds and Team USA third with 37.

Team Nigeria finished in the 33rd position on the medals table of the Games and 4th in Africa with a total number of 10 medals won which includes four gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

Team Nigeria was the 4th best African team behind Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Team Nigeria’s Chef de Mission, Mr. Peter Nelson, said the Nigeria’s flag bearers did the country proud, considering their number.

“It is awesome and quite remarkable what we have achieved at this Paralympic Games,” Nelson remarked.

“We want to use this medium to appreciate the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, for his enormous support in making sure that Team Nigeria recorded huge successes. Our dreams and plans came to reality.

“Also, I want to thank the Permanent Secretary, Mr Nebolisa Anako, for his giant strides too, in making sure that everything went to plan.

“In all, I give glory to God and specially appreciate the athletes, who are the gladiators, not forgetting their coaches and support staff. They all made it possible for the Nigerian anthem to be heard four good times at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” the Chef de Mission concluded.

Team Nigeria was represented by only 22 athletes, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.