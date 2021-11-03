Team Nigeria captain to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Lucy Ejike, has confirmed receiving their winning bonuses promised them by the federal government from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

This has finally put to rest the speculation that the government mismanaged winning bonuses of the para-athletes to the Tokyo Paralympic Game.

Recall that during the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Team Nigeria’s Chef de Mission, Mr Peter Nelson, assured the para-athletes that medalists would get $15, 000 for gold, $10,000 for silver and $7500 for bronze just like the government did for their able-bodied counterparts.

Ejike, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games, confirmed the receipt of their bonuses yesterday, blaming the delay in the payment on government due process bottleneck.

She thanked the minister of youth and sports development for ensuring the payment of the winning bonuses.

“I’m the captain of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo and I can confirm that the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has fulfilled his promise of the winning bonuses made to the para-athletes that went to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“It was delayed because it has to pass through due process in the government, but I have received an alert of the payment of my winning bonus. So, I’m so happy and I thank the minister for ensuring we got our winning bonuses.

Team Nigeria ended their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with 10 medals comprising four gold, one silver, and five bronze medals to finish 33rd on the medal log.