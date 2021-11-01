Tokyo 2020 generated $1.76 billion (£1.3 billion/€1.5 billion) of revenue for United States broadcasting rights holder NBCUniversal (NBCU) in its third quarter, according to newly-published financial results from the network’s parent, Comcast.

The media conglomerate said that advertising revenue from NBCU’s media branch was up 73 percent year-on-year, reflecting “the broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics, higher pricing, and additional Peacock [NBCU’s new streaming service] sales, partially offset by the timing of other sporting events and a decline in ratings.”

The unit’s distribution revenue rose 36.2 percent, with Tokyo 2020 again a factor.

NBCU’s overall revenue for the three months to end-September topped $10 billion (£7.3 billion/€8.65 billion), a sharp 58 percent increase on the corresponding year-earlier figure of $6.33 billion (£4.6 billion/€5.5 billion).

The media unit’s share of this was $6.77 billion (£4.95 billion/€5.85 billion), up 47.5 per cent from the 2020 third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of this strong top-line growth, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the media arm advanced only slightly, from $985 million (£720 million/€852 million) a year ago to $997 million (£729 million/€862 million).