Table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, will lead Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, while Lucy Ejike will lead the Paralympics contingent.

Director of Federation, Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Simeon Ebhojiaye, disclosed this in statement in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sports on Friday.

He said Quadri, Who is the first African to reach the quarterfinal round of the table tennis event at the Olympics in Rio 2016 Games, was selected to lead the athletes during the National Sports Federations meeting held in Abuja recently.

The African number and 2014 World Table Tennis Player of the Year, who is making a return to the Olympics for the third time appearance will be assisted by the captain of the women basketball team, Adaora Elonu.

Commonwealth medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, will be the flag bearer during the opening ceremony, while African record holder in the long jump Ese Brume will bear the flag during the closing ceremony.

Lucy Ejike who will be competing in the Para powerlifting will Captain Team Nigeria to the Paralympics Games.

For the Paralympic Games, Team Nigeria will depart on August 8 , for a 14-day Pre-Games Training Camp (PGTC) in Kisarazu.

Team Nigeria will compete in nine sports at the Olympics and four Sports in the Paralympics. Weightlifting has been excluded following the failure of its athletes to meet the standard.