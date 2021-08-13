Five days after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ended, the final batch of Team Nigeria returned home yesterday.

The athletes and their officials touched down at exactly 1:45pm local time at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and were welcomed back home by jubilant sport fans and family members.

Many of the athletes expressed joy at the opportunity given to them to represent their father land at the global sports showpiece, commending the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, for his steady support and encouragement.

Wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye who was still pained by her early exit at the Tokyo Olympics assured of her readiness to bounce back better.

The two medalists Ese Brume (bronze) and Blessing Oborududu (silver) were among the first batch of Team Nigeria that were received by a huge crowd when they arrived on Saturday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.