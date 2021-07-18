Ugandan athlete is missing from a pre-training camp in Japan ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, says the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

A delegation which included coaches, boxers, a swimmer and a weightlifter have been preparing in Izumisano, Osaka, since late June for the delayed Games, which begins on 23 July.

“The member is Julius Sekitoleko, a weightlifter,” a UOC statement explained. “It was anticipated that he would qualify for the games. However he did not make the quota as informed by the International Weightlifting Federation on 5 July 2021.

“He, together with his coach, were due to return to Uganda on 20 July 2021.

“We, during our regular team briefings both in Uganda and in Japan, emphasised inter alia the need to respect the immigration regulations of Japan and not opt to leave the camp without authorisation.

“Our team in Izumisano is cooperating with the Osaka authorities to try and locate Mr Sekitoleko. We shall keep you posted on any further developments in this regard.”

This is not the first setback for the Ugandan delegation with two members required to quarantine shortly after arriving in Japan.