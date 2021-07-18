Nigeria’s basketball teams, D’Tigers and D’ Tigress quest for podium performance at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games has been given further boost of N15 millions by Fidelity Bank.

The bank extended support to teams by doling out USD30,000 (about N15 million) following an appeal by the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare to corporate bodies to adopt athletes and teams to support for Tokyo Games.

According to Minister, the gesture will spur the teams to perform well in Tokyo.

Through the Adoption initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, three commercial banks, Zenith, Access and Guarantee Trust Bank jointly donated $200,000 (N100 million) to the team last week.

Meanwhile, D’Tigers are 22nd position in the world ranking following their recent defeat of top ranked USA team and Argentina in exhibition games.