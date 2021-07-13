The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Engr Shehu Ibrahim Gusau, has promised sprinter Enoch Olaolu Adegoke a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) if he wins a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which starts July 23 to August 8, 2021

During an elaborate send forth ceremony held by the Edo State Government for its athlete, Enoch Adegoke on Tuesday, Gusau said the gesture is his little way of motivating the athlete participating in the track and field events.

Gusau who was part of the virtual ceremony via Zoom said that if Adegoke wins any other medal apart from gold, he will receive a surprise gift still from him.

“Olympics is a big stage where every qualified athlete is motivated to go for gold and we need to motivate them more.

“I am talking about a tear rubber SUV, not a fairly used vehicle. If he wins any other medal, the AFN will give him a gift still.”

Gusau who has continued to successfully steer athletics resurgence said that as a man of his words, all athletes under the AFN’s umbrella should be assured of a big package after their Olympics exploit.

“I promised Blessing Okagbare during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and it was redeemed. This cannot be different,”

He thanked the Edo State Government for their continued support towards Nigerian athletes and grassroots development.

Edo State Government has presented Adegoke with 10,000 dollars as upkeep during the games.