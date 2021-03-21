BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye, has vowed that the federation would produce podium finish athletes for the country.

The former Nigerian international

athlete, made this known during the Sports Legendary Award (SLA North-West Nigeria) in Abuja on Friday were he bagged the award for the Most Outstanding Sports Philanthropist and Icon of Hope in Nigeria for the year 2020.

Adeleye who was represented by Sylvanus Ofekun dedicated the award to all athletes under the AFN while reassuring Nigerians that the federation would do everything humanly possible without breaking the rules to produce podium finish athletes at the up coming Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan later this year.

“I want to dedicate this award to all the athletes under the AFN, this award would spur us more to do our best so that Nigeria can have quality representation at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan”.

“The AFN under the leadership of Engr. Ibrahim Gusau is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Nigeria wins medals in athletics at the Olympic Games.”

According to Solomon Omonokhua, the CEO and national coordinator of SLA, the annual award identifies, nominates and reward outstanding sporting heroes, pacesetters, corporate organizations and stake holders of various sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking during the award presentation, Omonokhua said Adeleye was singled out for his excellent track record and outstanding character, especially in the area of sports philanthropy and peacemaking.

“We have taken time to follow your exploit over the years. You stand out in sport philanthropy, an apostle of peace as you have touched the life of more athletes’’.

Other awardees with Adeleye were the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) Engr. Musa Nimrod, President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Engr. Musa Kida, President of the African Beach Soccer Union, Mahmud Hadejia, and Mahmud Sanusi Mohammed among others.