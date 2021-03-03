BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, has expressed doubts over the possibility of Team Nigeria making any appreciable impact at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, saying it requires commitment, resources and exposure to all kinds of training and facilities to win an Olympic gold medal.

Ajunwa, who was the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event, told LEADERSHIP Sports in an exclusive interview, that it’s better to take care of the athletes and give them adequate preparations than to cut down the number of sports or those that would be representing the country at the Olympics.

She said the athletes are going to face well prepared oppositions who have all been exposed to all manner of facilities. “To win an Olympic gold is not an easy task, to even get any medal at all at the Olympics is not easy. You have to commit money, resources, energy, exposure to all kinds of training and facilities. You have to commit everything, not by training them only here in Nigeria. The opposition they will face out there have all been exposed to all manner of facilities, same should be for our athletes.

“If we really want to get any medal at all at the Olympics, we have to be more prepared and take our athletes seriously.

“It’s easy to cut down the number of sports or those that would be representing the country at the Olympics, but it’s better if they are also taken care of. If you cut down the number and not give credence to adequate preparations, we would still be singing the old song.

“My own is to pray for them, anything can happen, may God help them. It is not easy winning an Olympic medal, especially with the level of our preparation,” Ajunwa said.