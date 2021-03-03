By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s female senior national basketball team, D’Tigress will open their campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, against USA.

The reigning African champions who missed out of the Rio 2016 games will be presented another chance to prove a point against the team they narrowly lost to at the 2020 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

According to Tokyo Olympics’ basketball events official fixture released by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) yesterday, the Nigeria’s ladies will square up against France on Friday, July 30, for a second group match before take on host-Japan on Monday, August 2, for their last group B game.

Meanwhile, D’Tigers on July 29, battled Australia in group B at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

Alongside Australia, the African number one ranked team currently on a nine games unbeaten run in all competitions will play winners of the Olympics Qualifying Tournaments from Serbia and Belgrade.

Following the completion of the group games, the top two teams in each group and the two best losers will qualify for the quarter-finals.

They will be divided into Group D (best 4 teams) and Group E (remaining 4 teams). The quarter-finals pairings for the men will be decided on August 1, with the women’s tournament draws taking place the following day.

Women’s games QF actions will be on Wednesday, August, 4th before the Semi-Finals and the Bronze Medal Game on Friday, 6th of August and Saturday, 7th of August respectively.

For the men, their quarter final games will come up on the 3rd of August before the semifinals two days later. The men’s final will be played on Saturday, August 7, while the women’s final will be played on Sunday, August 8.