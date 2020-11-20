By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said yesterday that it has concluded arrangements to camp both athletes and officials in Abuja and Lagos to achieve maximum preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The minister, Sunday Dare in a statement he personally signed said the exercise which is coming after along recess sequel to the COVID-19 lockdown is poised to bring already qualified athletes to the world showpiece for proper preparation for podium finish.

He said: “The local camping which is coming at the resumption of sporting activities in the country is geared towards helping Athletes who are qualified for the games.

Dare who further disclosed that the ministry in conjunction with the Delta State government organised the COVID-19 OKOWA Athletics Resumption said they met in Asaba on November 6, to test the application of the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol in a competition environment, a success process that has paved the way for the reopening of sporting activities in Nigeria.

He said, while Taekwondo , Rowing and Para-Rowing , Canoeing and Para-Canoeing would be camped in Abuja, Para-powerlifting ,will take place in Lagos, adding that athletes

qualified for both games will commence camping shortly afterwards and in batches.

Dare said middle and long distance athletes will camp in Plateau State, adding that all COVID-19 protocol will be adhered.

“As a corollary to this, the Minis- try in its effort to revamp the middle and long distance athletic culture in Nigeria is opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau State specifically for road races within this period”