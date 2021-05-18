Around 80 per cent of the approximately 1,400 German athletes, coaches, support staff and doctors taking part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The figures were announced by German Olympic sports confederation (DOSB) president Alfons Hoermann during a digital debate on the topic “starting signal for a new beginning in top-level and popular sport”.

The debate was organised by German parties CDU and CSU on Monday.

The vaccine is mandatory for German team doctors and members of the organisation team.

“We’re one step ahead of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who hasn’t made vaccination compulsory,” Hoermann said, adding that the next two weeks should see vaccines being provided for all Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who have accepted or wanted to take the offer.

Parliamentary secretary Stephan Meyer said the fact that the Olympic contenders respected the vaccine prioritisation was the right way to go.

“Of course it’s a sensitive issue. At the time when it was easy to mediate, we vaccinated the athletes and doctors in a concerted action,” the CSU politician said.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to start on July 23after being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NAN)