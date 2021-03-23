ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been given a major boost by the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, following his adoption of Quarter-miler Orukpe Eraiyokan.

Obaseki made a final financial commitment for the adoption of the UK -based athlete after a meeting with the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, in Benin recently.

Eraiyokan, who specializes in the 400m and 4×400m relay is one of Nigeria’s fastest quarter-milers and could be the anchor for Nigeria’s medal hope at the Tokyo Games.

The athlete expressed appreciation to the Governor and the Minister for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would not let the country down.

The athlete is expected to compete for Edo State at the National Sports Festival which holds from April 2nd- 14th to fine tune his preparations for the Olympics.

Several athletes were on the verge of being adopted last year before COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of businesses and sporting activities.

The Adoption programme is an initiative of the Minister to secure funding for athletes to enable them prepare for the Olympics.