Ahead of next month’s delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has charged Olympics-bound athletes Funke Oshonaike and Elizabeth Anyanacho to ensure podium finish at the Games.

He gave the charge on Thursday when he hosted athletes in his office, describing Oshonaike who is making a record seventh appearance at the Olympics as a role model who should be emulated by younger athletes.

“This lady struggled through school and she’s remained committed and has continued to excel accordingly. We are very proud of you and look forward to a good performance at the Olympics.

“In an event dominated by Asians, you have proven that you are a special breed,” he said.

The minister also urged Oshonaike to serve as a positive mentor to Anyanacho and other younger athletes who would be making their debut at the Olympics.

On the taekwondo star Anyanacho, who won a gold medal at the just-concluded World Taekwondo G2-ranked Beirut Open, Dare asked for a similar feat in Tokyo.

“In the next 29 days we will be racing non-stop. I recall when I visited Elizabeth’s camp at Maitama in Abuja, I saw her and two others who are also African champions training.

“I saw the commitment, dedication and we made a commitment to support her which we did almost immediately.

“We got her adopted’ and the adopter’ processed and paid the cash that same day,” he said.

He urged the athlete to be focused and keep working hard to reach the zenith of her career.