Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described moves to re-introduce toll gates on major highways as “wickedness” against the suffering masses.

The PDP further lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government to for trying to impose more hardship on Nigerians.

The main opposition party added that after an extensive consideration, it believes the move to return the toll gates to allow APC interests to further fleece already impoverished Nigerians, is offensive, vexatious and inflammatory.

PDP recalled that its administration dismantled the toll gates 18 years ago in order to ease the burden on the people as well as end the corrupt regime of operators.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said his party completely rejects the return of toll gates, “as it will add more economic burden on the people, lead to hike in transport fares, increase in the prices of goods and services as well as provide safe haven for corrupt APC leaders to extort money from innocent Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“APC’s decision to impose levies on the highway, even after it had increased the pump price of fuel to an extortionate N165 per liter, further confirms that APC is a heartless party that is out to fleece and impose hardship on the people to benefit its leaders.

“The PDP observes that with the huge financial resources at the disposal of the APC, its government does not have any justification to impose an extra road tax, particularly in the face of the reckless and unbridled looting of national revenue by its leaders.

“This is especially as the APC and its administration have not been able to account for the over N1.4tr allocated for works in addition to over N120 billion collected from Nigerians as motor vehicle license in the last six years.

“Our party maintains that Nigerians would not have been facing such exacerbated suffering but for APC’s corruption, incompetence, lethargic approach to governance and failure to adopt strategic way to harness and develop our abundant resources to the benefit of the citizens.”