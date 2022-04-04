A boat seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and owned by Niger-Delta warlord, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, has sank in Lagos waters.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP by the assistant director, Public Relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Edward Osagie, he clarified that the vessel was one of the Global West’s platforms engaged by NIMASA some years ago.

Though christened NIMASA Barugu, Osagie said the boat and its management have been a subject of litigation while its crew doesn’t report to NIMASA anymore.

According to him, the boats and its management have remained a subject of litigation and under the custody of the EFCC for years.

The statement reads: “While this is an unfortunate development, it is important to bring to the attention of all that this vessel under reference here is one of Global West boats that were in service with the Agency years ago.

“This boat has the name NIMASA-Barugu right from the days of the contract. There are also other boats in this contractual category in Warri.

“Collectively, the boats and their management have remained a subject of litigation and under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for years.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is on record that NIMASA recently made concerted efforts towards reactivating the a few of the serviceable boats in this fleet but was constrained by the legal encumbrances due to the nature of the case in court. As a law-abiding entity, we approached the matter under sound legal advisory.

“Finally, it must be stated that this vessel was not in our jetty and under our management at the time of the incident. The crew onboard does not report to NIMASA but to Global West management, its owners.

“NIMASA remains committed to her statutory responsibility of administering safety and regulating the industry within the ambit of every lawful framework,” Osagie stated.