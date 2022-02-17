Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh, in celebrating her son, Andre’s birthday on Thursday, gave him a piece of land in Scotland.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram handle @tontolet to share evidence of the land ownership from Scotland which she purchased in her son’s name on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The mother of one wrote, “Planning your future has been the most important event for me. For this year, I got my baby @kingandre_dikeh a piece of Scotland’s real estate and his deeds came with a title as ‘LORD’ and a tree planted in his honour and name. I am so proud of how far we have come as a team.”

Tonto, who sired her son with her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, also appreciated veteran American rapper, Snoop Dogg, for helping her to secure the landed property.

“A big thanks to my girl @glogeworld and my uncle @snoopdogg for helping me get this lifetime real estate investment,” she wrote.

Business man and philanthropist, Churchill Olakunle, also celebrated his son’s sixth year birthday.

Olakunle wrote on his instagram page, “Happy Birthday to my wonderful son, King Andre Omodayo Oladunni Churchill. God has a perfect plan for you. Grow in wisdom and understanding. Daddy loves you.”

